World

UN chief condemns 'use of lethal force' in Myanmar

  • I condemn the use of deadly violence in Myanmar," Guterres wrote on Twitter.
AFP 21 Feb 2021

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the "use of lethal force" in Myanmar after two people were killed on Saturday when security forces opened fire on protesters in Mandalay, the country's second largest city.

"I condemn the use of deadly violence in Myanmar," Guterres wrote on Twitter. "The use of lethal force, intimidation & harassment against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable."

violence UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Myanmar Mandalay use of lethal force

