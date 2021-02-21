World
UN chief condemns 'use of lethal force' in Myanmar
- I condemn the use of deadly violence in Myanmar," Guterres wrote on Twitter.
21 Feb 2021
UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the "use of lethal force" in Myanmar after two people were killed on Saturday when security forces opened fire on protesters in Mandalay, the country's second largest city.
"I condemn the use of deadly violence in Myanmar," Guterres wrote on Twitter. "The use of lethal force, intimidation & harassment against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable."
NA-221 by-elections: Miscreants set ablaze polling station in Tharparkar
UN chief condemns 'use of lethal force' in Myanmar
COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 38 deaths, 1,329 new infections in 24 hours
United flight suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city
Biden's attorney general pick vows to prosecute Capitol attackers
Soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation
UN Security Council to meet on global warming impact on world peace
Trump to give first post-White House speech at conservative summit
FBR commissioners asked to use 'powers of inquiry'
Seven-month collection: PM lauds FBR for achieving revenue target
Track and trace system bidding: Four companies approach complaints redressal body
Read more stories
Comments