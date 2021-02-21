Senate elections: PM to visit Peshawar tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar on Monday to review preparations from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Senate elections. According to sources privy to the details of his visit, the prime minister would meet members of the PTI parliamentary group in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly. "PM Imran Khan will personally address reservations over the nominations of candidates for the Senate elections from KP," they said, adding that the premier would also review strategy for the elections and coordination with other political parties.

PM Imran Khan, the sources said would also meet with the Senate candidates from KP province. The prime minister would also be presented with an inquiry report regarding causes of loss in Nowshera by-polls.