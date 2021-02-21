Senate acknowledges services of late Senator Mushahidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Senate of Pakistan on Saturday acknowledged the services of late Senator Mushahidullah Khan for democracy and supremacy of the Parliament. The Senate session requisitioned by the opposition offered fateha for the departed soul of Senator Mushahidullah Khan and unanimously passed a condolence resolution to pay homage to the late lawmaker of the PML-N, who died on February 18, 2021.

Opposition Leader in the House Raja Zafarul Haq moved the resolution, which stated that Mushahidullah Khan was a firm democrat and a seasoned politician, who always remained loyal to his party, despite facing difficulties during the past dictatorial regimes.

It stated that Mushahidullah Khan bravely fought with the dictatorship, faced detention with courage, and always stood for democratic rights.

"The services of Mushahidullah for supremacy of democracy and parliament will long be remembered. His death is not only a loss to his family, party but for the whole nation. The house expresses sympathy and sorrow with the family of Mushahidullah Khan," the resolution reads. The house also expressed its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family, friends and his party.

