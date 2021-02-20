Listen to your parrots, return to Kashmir dialogue with Pakistan: Afridi tells Modi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to voices emanating from India as well as Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and return to dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute in a peaceful manner.

Addressing participants at the Sports Festival in Kohala, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi said that Modi regime had lost Kashmir as even pro-India compradors were also now asking Modi regime to talk to Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

"While Indian parrots like former so-called chief minister Mehbooba Mufti are now supporting talks with Pakistan, it is about time Modi regime listens to its puppets in Kashmir," said Afridi.

Afridi also reminded Modi the lesson taught by Pakistan on February 27 in 2019 as Pakistan Airforce shot down two Indian jets which intruded into Pakistani airspace.

"As February 27 is arriving, let's tell Hindutva regime to learn from its past mistakes. February is a month of remorse and reckoning for India. India should learn that it no more can carry forward its hegemonic designs in South Asia. February 27 is just one example. We have defeated Indians every time they attacked Pakistan, " Afridi said.

He said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had successfully raised Kashmir issue on all international forums and this diplomatic offensive would continue until the liberation of IIOJK.

Afridi urged the youth to rise and become voice of Kashmir.

He said that youth of Azad Kashmir needed to utilize available social media platforms to contribute with voices that had been gagged for 75 years in IIOJK. He said that people of IIOJK had been bearing the violence brought down upon them since long by the Indian rulers.

He said that instead of providing safety and shelter to the residents of IIOJK, Indian occupational forces had been involved in mass rapes of Kashmiri women and children under its genocide plan.

"Burhan Wani was the chosen one; he became the face of resistance while sacrificing his own life in name of Islam and love for freedom. The youth of Azad Kashmir need to follow his legacy to help liberate IIOJK from Hindutva rule," said Shehryar Khan Afridi.

"It is quite evident that Modi and his fascist policies have proven to be enemy of entire humanity," said Afridi, adding that Modi's fascist approach towards farmers and non-Hindu residents of India had caused havoc within India which resulted in riots and violence.

He said that unfortunately the people of IIOJK were pressurised to an extent that they could not even observe shutdown to record their protests.

He said that the world was kept unaware of the human rights violations and war crimes going on inside IIOJK by gagging media houses and social media platforms.

He said that the brave Kashmiris welcomed the foreign envoys during a recently staged visit to the IIOJK with strike and shutdowns by the residents of the valley.

He said that India's true face had been exposed by the recent report of the EU DisInfolab report.

He said all the political parties of Pakistan stood united when it came to the issue of Kashmir and we would not rest until we liberate Kashmir from India's fascist rules.