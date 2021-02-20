PM to pay 2-day visit to Sri Lanka from 23rd

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka from Feb 23-24, for holding talks with Sri Lankan leadership on all areas of cooperation including trade and investment, defence, and security, the Foreign Office said.

Taking place on the invitation of Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa, this will be PM Khan’s first visit to Sri Lanka after assuming his office.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Cabinet members and senior officials.

The prime minister’s schedule includes meetings with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The prime minister will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and investment, health and education, agriculture and science and technology, defence and security, and culture and tourism.

Besides bilateral matters, views will be exchanged on key regional and international issues.

During the visit, the reconstitution of Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Association will also be announced to further promote parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

The prime minister will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

A number of MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.

“Pakistan and Sri Lanka have maintained close, cordial and mutually supportive relations since 1948. The two countries share commonality of views on a wide range of international and regional issues,” the Foreign Office stated in a statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021