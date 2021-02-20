Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
20 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (February 19, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 159.00 159.30 DKK 25.65 25.75
SAUDIA RIYAL 42.15 42.45 NOK 18.56 18.66
UAE DIRHAM 43.20 43.45 SEK 18.94 19.04
EURO 191.80 193.80 AUD $ 123.00 125.00
UK POUND 221.30 223.30 CAD $ 124.30 126.30
JAPANI YEN 1.48523 1.50523 INDIAN RUPEE 2.05 2.25
CHF 176.69 177.69 CHINESE YUAN 23.80 24.80
=========================================================================
