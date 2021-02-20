Currency notes: exchange rates

Markets
20 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (February 19, 2021).
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 160.99 157.31
GBP 224.63 219.46
EUR 194.56 190.89
JPY 1.5231 1.4882
SAR 42.97 41.89
AED 43.84 42.82
