Japan's Fuji Oil to shut Sodegaura refinery for maintenance in May-July

TOKYO: Fuji Oil Co Ltd plans to shut its 143,000 barrel-per-day Sodegaura oil refinery for scheduled maintenance in early May and restart the facility in early July, a spokesman for the Japanese refiner said on Friday.

Fuji Oil's only refinery is located east of Tokyo in Chiba and was restarted this week after no damage was found following a forced shut down due to a nearby earthquake on the weekend.