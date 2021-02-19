Moody's says Hungary's economy could grow by 3pc in 2021

World
BUDAPEST: Rating agency Moody's said Hungary's economy could grow by 3% this year after a 5.1% contraction last year, adding that it would be credit rating positive if "Hungary's economic metrics were to recover quickly from the pandemic crisis."
Hungary's central bank had projected GDP growth of 3.5%-6.0% for this year in its last inflation report in December.
"The outlook would return to stable, or downward rating pressure could arise if there were signs of a (post-pandemic) weakened commitment by policymakers to contain the budget deficit," the rating agency said in a note.
