ANL 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.85%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.6%)
ASL 24.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 103.30 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.61%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (9.04%)
DGKC 135.98 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.06%)
FCCL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
HUBC 85.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
JSCL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.29%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.49%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.6%)
MLCF 47.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PAEL 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
POWER 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 135.80 Increased By ▲ 8.55 (6.72%)
UNITY 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.33%)
BR100 4,981 Increased By ▲ 20.68 (0.42%)
BR30 25,821 Increased By ▲ 286.52 (1.12%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 85 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,249 Increased By ▲ 32.96 (0.17%)
Brent oil may fall into $61.74-$62.23 range

  • Oil may hover below this trendline for a few days or weeks. A retracement analysis marks a support at $63.44, the 7% level, which has been broken.
Reuters 19 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may fall into a range of $61.74-$62.23 per barrel, as the uptrend from $54.60 has been violated.

A trendline rising from $54.60 has been broken. The break signals a reversal of the trend. One of the waves of the trend, the wave (4), ended at $60.35. Oil may drop towards this level, unless it could quickly climb above the trendline on Friday.

A projection analysis on the uptrend reveals a realistic target zone formed by the 338.2% and the 361.8% levels.

Resistance is at $63.54, a break above which could lead to a gain into $63.85-$63.34 range.

On the daily chart, the drop from the Thursday high of $65.52 seems to be due to a resistance established by a trendline passing through the peaks of the April 25, 2019 high of $75.60 and the Jan. 8, 2020 high of $71.75.

Oil may hover below this trendline for a few days or weeks. A retracement analysis marks a support at $63.44, the 7% level, which has been broken.

The break could have opened the way towards $61.17.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

