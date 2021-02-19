ANL 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.85%)
Prices of edible items to be jacked up at Utility Stores

  • The final decision will be taken after the approval of the National Economic Co-ordination Committee.
Ali Ahmed 19 Feb 2021

The Ministry of Industries and Production has proposed to increase the prices of edible items at Utility Stores.

The final decision will be taken after the approval of the National Economic Co-ordination Committee.

After the price hike in general market, preparations are underway to make food items more expensive at utility stores as well. As per details, the ministry has recommended to increase the price of sugar by Rs 7 to Rs 75 per kg, rate of ghee by Rs 45 to Rs 220 and flour by Rs 20 per kg at the Utility Stores.

The Ministry of Industries and Production has sent a summary to the Economic Co-ordination Committee, however, the ministry has proposed to keep the prices of pulses and rice unchanged.

Sugar utility stores Ghee NECC

