Gold prices fall slightly

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday went down slightly on the local market, traders said.

After a slight decline of Rs100, the yellow metal price stands at Rs110200 per tola. Gold per 10 grams reduced by Rs86 to Rs94478 on the domestic market.

The precious metal was quoted selling for $1785 per ounce on the world market.

Silver was selling for Rs1380 per tola; Rs1183.12 per 10 grams and $27.20 per ounce, traders said.

