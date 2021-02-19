ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
NA body takes notice of complaints against PCP manager

Naveed Butt 19 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat took notice of the allegations against the manager Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP) Karachi, and directed the PCP MD to look into the issue personally, redress the grievances of the affectees, and submit a report to the committee within 30 days.

The committee met with MNA Kishwer Zehra in the chair at the Parliament House on Thursday.

The committee discussed the matter relating to employees of the PCP regarding illegal orders imposed by the current manager PCP Karachi against the staff.

The committee also discussed budgetary proposals relating to the PSDP-2021-22 and the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

A delegation of the Printing Corporation of Pakistan Employees Union (CBA) also met the committee and lodged complaints against the ‘brutal behavior’ of the manager PCP Karachi towards the staff.

It was alleged that the said manager had not only removed 11 employees from service without observing legal norms but dislodged them from their official residences.

The delegation also claimed that the said manager was also involved in causing loss of business to the department.

Scrutinizing the budgetary proposals of the Cabinet Division, Establishment Division and their attached / sub-ordinate departments, the committee recommended certain number of projects for inclusion in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2021-22 of the said divisions.

While the managements of those departments whose projects were left for further discussions, thereon by the Committee were directed to prepare a detailed report on each project and made available to the Committee accordingly.

The committee decided to discuss the left over PSDP proposals in its next meeting.

Considering the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2018 as moved by MNA Aliya Kamran regarding amendment in Article 27, the committee directed the Establishment Division and the Ministry of Law to expedite finalisation of their proposals there-upon on the said bill, and submit the same to the committee in the next meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

