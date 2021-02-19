ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister reviews progress on SOEs privatisation

Recorder Report 19 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission on Thursday reviewed the progress on privatisation of state-owned entities (SOEs) targeted to complete in the current financial year. A weekly meeting on privatisation transactions update was called under the chairmanship of Federal Minister/Chairman Privatisation Mohammed Mian Soomro.

For the privatisation of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC), it was informed that 12 Expressions of Interest (EOIs) have been short-listed for issuance of Request for Statement of Qualification (RSOQ). The commission is anticipating that the transaction of the HEC will be completed by June 2021.

The minister was also informed that the transaction of Services International Hotel, Lahore, is also at an advance stage as all the issues causing delay in the privatisation of the entity have been addressed. The chairman PC was also briefed that 100 percent amount of nine sold government properties was received, and the remaining unsold properties in Rahimyar Khan, Multan, and Swat will be re-auctioned in March 2021.

For bidding for privatisation of the Sindh Engineering Ltd (SEL), the Privatisation Commission planned to re-initiate the process for hiring of the financial advisor (FA) by mid of March 2021. The progress on power plants of the National Power Parks Management Company Ltd (NPPMCL), Pakistan Steel Mills, the First Women Bank, PECO, HBFC, and the SME was also discussed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

hec SME Privatisation Commission RSoQ HBFC

Minister reviews progress on SOEs privatisation

Wapda opposes NJS swapping for DBD development

Presidential reference on mode of ballot: Sindh, Punjab AGs outline widely divergent views

Papers of Hafeez, Vawda accepted, Pervaiz’s rejected

Three candidates from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

Heads of organizations: To PM’s great disappointment, ministries fail to fill vacant posts

FBR revises functions, powers of Members

2nd phase of vaccination to start next month: Dr Sultan

SBP asked to set up cell to boost inflows into RDA

GI tag for Basmati rice: IPO submits reply to EU against India's claim

Punjab construction projects: Activities ‘worth’ Rs1.77trn to be generated, PM told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.