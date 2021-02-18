Force marriages, conversions contrary to Islamic teachings: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: The forced marriages and conversions to Islam were against the teachings of Islam, Special aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said Thursday.

Addressing, 'National Interfaith Women Conference' held under the aegis of Church of Pakistan and Interfaith Harmony Councils, Ashrafi, who is also Pakistan Ulema Council chairman urged minorities living in Pakistan not be intimidated as the state will stop those who try to harm them.

The honor and status bestowed on women by the Holy Prophet Mohammad (S.A.W) is unmatched anywhere else.

Islam is the protector of the rights of minorities and state was responsible to ensure the protection of the rights of every Pakistani living in the country.

Responding to a question, he said killing of any non-Muslim or damaging their property has nothing to do with Islam. The killer of a non-Muslim doctor who was killed in Peshawar has been arrested.

Elements accomplice in terrorism and extremism activities in the name of Islam are not making any service to Islam and are not friends of Islam.

The sanctity of all religions and holy places of all the schools of thought must be respected, he said adding government was in constant coordination with human rights organizations and NGOs with objectives to invite them to seek solution on different issues through dialogue.

Some conspiring forces misuse social media to fan unrest and anarchy in Pakistan, he said adding endeavors were being made to restrict misuse of blasphemy law.

Ashrafi urged Human Rights Organizations and NGOs to come forward and play positive role for promotion of interfaith harmony.

He said Interfaith Harmony Councils are being organized at Union Councils level. At the behest of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Human Rights is working together to improve situation.

Talking to reporters after the conference, Ashrafi said that money had been used in the Senate elections in the past.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to make an end the culture of buying and selling of votes in elections.

He urged the opposition to support the government for transparency in polls.

Referring to the approval of new boards of Madaris, he said that the government has made the right decision and the formation of new boards of Madaris will improve the quality of education added that more boards will also be formed.