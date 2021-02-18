World
Brainard: Fed wants maximum employment, growth that is sustainable
- "We will be very focused on trying to understand how climate related risks but also the potential transition pathways might effect our economic growth over the medium to long term," Brainard said.
- The focus on investments in a sustainable economy that are pro-growth, that are pro-jobs, those are the kinds of priorities that square very well with our overall framework.
18 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve's emerging focus on climate change won't lessen its focus on achieving maximum employment, Fed Gov. Lael Brainard said in response to questions about whether the transition away from carbon fuels will kill jobs.
"We will be very focused on trying to understand how climate related risks but also the potential transition pathways might effect our economic growth over the medium to long term," Brainard said.
"The focus on investments in a sustainable economy that are pro-growth, that are pro-jobs, those are the kinds of priorities that square very well with our overall framework, which is to ensure the economy is at maximum employment in a sustainable way."
Despite COVID-19, Pakistan economy moving in the right direction, says PM
Brainard: Fed wants maximum employment, growth that is sustainable
Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead
Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target
FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation
PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled
UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden
Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash
Trump rages, Biden yawns
IMF seeks new circular debt plan
PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs
Read more stories
Comments