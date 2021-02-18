Pakistan
Bird repellent system to be installed on Karachi, Lahore airports
- The authority has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from well-reputed firms and individuals having experience in wildlife management preferably at airports to work out a feasibility report in this regard.
- The system will be installed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.
Updated 18 Feb 2021
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Thursday decided to install the acoustic bird repellent system at Karachi and Lahore airports to ensure flight safety.
As per the PCAA officials, the system will be installed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.
The authority has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from well-reputed firms and individuals having experience in wildlife management preferably at airports to work out a feasibility report in this regard.
ARY News citing its sources inside the PCAA reported that this system will help reduce the incidents of bird strikes.
The system will be installed at the main and secondary runways of both Karachi and Lahore airports.
Despite COVID-19, Pakistan economy moving in the right direction, says PM
Bird repellent system to be installed on Karachi, Lahore airports
Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead
Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target
FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation
PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled
UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden
Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash
Trump rages, Biden yawns
IMF seeks new circular debt plan
PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs
Read more stories
Comments