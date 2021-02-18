Bird repellent system to be installed on Karachi, Lahore airports

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Thursday decided to install the acoustic bird repellent system at Karachi and Lahore airports to ensure flight safety.

As per the PCAA officials, the system will be installed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

The authority has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from well-reputed firms and individuals having experience in wildlife management preferably at airports to work out a feasibility report in this regard.

ARY News citing its sources inside the PCAA reported that this system will help reduce the incidents of bird strikes.

The system will be installed at the main and secondary runways of both Karachi and Lahore airports.