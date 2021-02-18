ANL 32.15 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.24%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
ASL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AVN 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
BOP 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.38%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFBL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.73%)
FFL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
HASCOL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.08%)
HUBC 85.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.66%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.19%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
MLCF 47.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 41.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.02%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
PRL 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.33%)
PTC 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
TRG 126.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.05%)
UNITY 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Markets mostly slip as inflation fears top recovery hopes

  • London stocks shed 0.8 percent and Paris dipped 0.4 percent, while Frankfurt drifted 0.1 percent lower.
AFP 18 Feb 2021

LONDON: Asian and European stocks mostly fell Thursday on profit-taking and growing inflation worries, which overshadowed optimism about the expected strong economic recovery, the easing coronavirus crisis and US stimulus hopes.

Oil however barrelled upwards to 13-month highs as the severe cold snap in the United States hammers production, trumping news that Saudi Arabia is planning to hike output in light of rising prices.

London stocks shed 0.8 percent and Paris dipped 0.4 percent, while Frankfurt drifted 0.1 percent lower.

Bitcoin meanwhile declined to $51,784, having soared on feverish investor demand late Wednesday to hit a record $52,631.92.

"The quiet atmosphere in European markets has continued," noted analyst Chris Beauchamp at trading firm IG.

"The generally quieter tone to the week, both on the corporate and earnings front, has generally left investors without much in the way of a catalyst."

Global equities have enjoyed bumper gains in recent months on mounting confidence that the world economy will rebound from last year's collapse as Covid-19 vaccination programmes allow people to slowly get back to a semblance of normality.

Underpinning that has been vast amounts of government spending as well as ultra-loose central bank monetary policies and pledges of continued support until the recovery is well underway.

At the same time, that has stoked fears over a surge in inflation and produced a spike in US Treasury yields to around one-year highs.

"Strong US economic data dampened the argument that the economy still needs massive stimulus and... rising inflation expectations start to weigh on valuations," said OANDA strategist Edward Moya.

In foreign exchange activity on Thursday, the euro sank close to a one-year low against the British pound, which has been boosted by a successful vaccination drive.

The euro slid to 86.65 pence, the lowest level since mid-March 2020.

Asian markets struggled after a mixed showing on Wall Street. Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Manila, Mumbai and Bangkok all fell, with Hong Kong more than one percent off after a seven-day run-up.

Shanghai rose as it reopened after a week-long holiday, while Taipei and Jakarta also rose and Sydney was barely moved.

Key figures around 1130 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.8 percent at 6,659.74 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.1 percent at 13,889.81

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 percent at 5,742.52

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,688.27

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 30,236.09 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 1.6 percent at 30,595.27 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,675.36 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 31,613.02 (close Wednesday)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.2070 from $1.2030 at 2200 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3920 from $1.3857

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.71 pence from 86.87 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 105.74 yen from 105.87 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.2 percent at $64.46 per barrel

Coronavirus European stock stimulus hopes strong economic recovery

