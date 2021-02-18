World
Mexico posts 8,988 new coronavirus cases, 1,075 more deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
18 Feb 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 8,988 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,075 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,013,563 cases and 177,061 deaths.
