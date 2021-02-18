Markets
Shanghai surges at open on return after break
18 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Maniland Chinese shares rallied out of the blocks Thursday as traders returned from a week-long holiday to play catch-up with a global surge fuelled by hopes for the economic recovery, while Hong Kong extended gains into an eighth day.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.81 percent, or 66.00 points, to 3,721.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.89 percent, or 46.46 points, to 2,507.00.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.32 percent, or 98.42 points, to 31,183.36.
