ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
AVN 100.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.07%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
BYCO 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
DGKC 135.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.89%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.91%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PPL 92.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.11%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -24.52 (-0.49%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -85.11 (-0.33%)
KSE100 46,520 Decreased By ▼ -248.56 (-0.53%)
KSE30 19,429 Decreased By ▼ -131.23 (-0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Padres sign Tatis to longest deal in MLB history

  • Tatis only turned 22 in January and has not completed a full season in the majors since his debut in 2019.
AFP 18 Feb 2021

LOS ANGELES: The San Diego Padres have signed star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to a record-breaking 14-year $340 million deal, the longest contract in baseball history, US reports said Wednesday.

Multiple outlets reported that the 22-year-old Dominican star had agreed a new extension that eclipses the 13-year contracts signed by the New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton and the Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper.

The value of Tatis contract is also the third largest in Major League Baseball history, behind the $426.5 million handed to the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, and the $365 million earned by the Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts.

The length and scale of Tatis' contract is unprecedented, given the player's youth and relative lack of experience.

Tatis only turned 22 in January and has not completed a full season in the majors since his debut in 2019.

He has an impressive .301 average over his career to date, with 39 home runs and 98 runs batted in.

Tatis' signing is another blockbuster deal for the Padres, who have strengthened their pitching rotation this offseason with trades for Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove as they attempt to end the Dodgers' dominance of the National League West division.

San Diego Padres New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper.

Padres sign Tatis to longest deal in MLB history

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

Corporate sector: Income tax exemptions may be withdrawn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters