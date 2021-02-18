ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
Pakistan

Missing persons: All resources to be utilised for recovery: Rashid

Recorder Report 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday assured relatives of missing persons that all the government resources would be utilised for immediate recovery of missing persons.

An official said that Rashid assured relatives of the missing during a meeting with him that all institution were taking concrete measures for recovery of missing persons.

“This was a humanitarian issue and government was looking into it very seriously,” the minister said.

Rashid said that many missing persons have been recovered through efforts of the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during a cabinet meeting issued directives for bringing a law regarding missing persons, he said, adding that the Ministry of Law was reviewing legal options regarding missing persons.

The families of missing persons staged protest at D-Chowk for the safe recovery of their loved ones.

They demanded recovery of their loved ones.

The families of missing persons belonging to Balochistan also met with the National Commission for Missing Persons (NCMP) Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal on February 15. The families were informed that the commission has disposed of 4,822 cases by January 31, 2021.

A total of 2,122 persons were still missing and information about them was being gathered vigorously. Last month, 290 persons from Balochistan alone were found to have returned to their homes.

The chairman NCMP said he will soon visit Quetta to look into the cases of missing persons of Balochistan. He told the families of missing persons, the NCMP has started conducting personal hearings in the federal and provincial offices in accordance with the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

