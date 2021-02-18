Canadian canola futures rise

ANL
30.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC
15.55
Increased By
▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL
24.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN
99.70
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP
9.12
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO
9.16
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC
137.99
Decreased By
▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL
48.35
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL
26.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL
27.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL
17.30
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL
11.07
Decreased By
▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC
86.50
Decreased By
▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL
7.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL
26.98
Increased By
▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO
40.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL
4.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM
15.29
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF
48.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL
41.50
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL
12.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER
11.18
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL
92.39
Decreased By
▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL
27.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC
9.04
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK
1.57
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP
40.40
Decreased By
▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG
127.65
Increased By
▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY
34.62
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL
1.49
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
