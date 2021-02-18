Canadian canola futures rise

WINNIPEG: ICE Canadian canola futures gained ground on Tuesday, lifted by surging soyaoil prices, and approached all-time highs.

Canola’s gains lagged those of soyaoil as some investors took profits, a trader said. “People may be looking at it as overdone,” he said.

Most-active May canola gained $8.20 to $709.20 per tonne.

The nearby March contract rose as high as $741.10, approaching nearby canola’s record high price of $744.50 reached in 2008.—Reuters