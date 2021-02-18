FFL partners with Multan Sultans for PSL

LAHORE: Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) has partnered up with Multan Sultans for the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting from February 20, 2021.

With the likes of Chris Lynn, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, and James Vince, Multan Sultans is sure to make a comeback in PSL 2021 with explosive performances.

Khurram Javed Maqbool, Director Marketing and Sales at Fatima Group said, “Fatima Fertilizer is thrilled to be supporting Multan Sultans in the sixth edition of PSL 2021.”

Syed Haider Azhar, Chief Operating Officer Multan Sultans said, “Despite a very limited crowd allowed in stadiums in observance of the Covid-19 SOPs, the excitement of the cricket fanatics is at an all-time high, therefore both the entities complement each other’s objectives of entertaining them and promoting the nation’s favourite sport to the best of our abilities.”

