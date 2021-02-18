ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

FFL partners with Multan Sultans for PSL

Recorder Report 18 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) has partnered up with Multan Sultans for the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) starting from February 20, 2021.

With the likes of Chris Lynn, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, and James Vince, Multan Sultans is sure to make a comeback in PSL 2021 with explosive performances.

Khurram Javed Maqbool, Director Marketing and Sales at Fatima Group said, “Fatima Fertilizer is thrilled to be supporting Multan Sultans in the sixth edition of PSL 2021.”

Syed Haider Azhar, Chief Operating Officer Multan Sultans said, “Despite a very limited crowd allowed in stadiums in observance of the Covid-19 SOPs, the excitement of the cricket fanatics is at an all-time high, therefore both the entities complement each other’s objectives of entertaining them and promoting the nation’s favourite sport to the best of our abilities.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shahid Afridi PSL2021 Chris Lynn FFL Rilee Rossouw

FFL partners with Multan Sultans for PSL

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

Corporate sector: Income tax exemptions may be withdrawn

All commercial activities to be restored from March 1: Common man affected by price hike: Cabinet

Blinken says US to pay $200m in WHO obligations

SC treading cautiously on Senate ballot issue

Fawad holds ‘some’ court decisions responsible for stalled technological progress

HBL’s PAT doubles to Rs30.9bn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.