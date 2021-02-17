Markets
Saudi Arabia set to raise oil output amid recovery in prices: WSJ
17 Feb 2021
Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil output in the coming months, reversing a recent production cut, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing advisers to the country.
Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its plans when a coalition of oil producers meets next month, according to the WSJ report, adding that the output rise won't kick in until April.
