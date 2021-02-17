ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

News Corp signs news partnership deal with Google

  • As part of the agreement, the companies will develop a subscription platform and will share advertising revenue through Google's ad technology services.
  • The deal includes the development of audio journalism and "meaningful investments in innovative video journalism by YouTube."
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

News Corp said on Wednesday it had signed a three-year partnership with Alphabet Inc's Google to sell its news products for Google's curated news platform, Google News Showcase.

News Corp publications joining Google News Showcase include US publications The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, and the New York Post; U.K. publications The Times and The Sunday Times, and The Sun; and Australian publications including The Australian, news.com.au and Sky News.

As part of the agreement, the companies will develop a subscription platform and will share advertising revenue through Google's ad technology services. The deal includes the development of audio journalism and "meaningful investments in innovative video journalism by YouTube," according to News Corp.

The deal is the culmination of a long effort by Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch and News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson to seek compensation for premium content from platforms such as Google.

Google News Corp US publications Google's ad technology services

News Corp signs news partnership deal with Google

PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters