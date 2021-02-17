Pakistan
Poisonous gas inside coalmine kills four labourers in Balochistan
- The gas spread inside the mine, suffocating the four miners to death, while two others got stuck in the mine, said Levies officials.
- The deceased miners were busy working inside the coalmine when the poisonous gas spread suddenly and filled the place.
Updated 17 Feb 2021
Four labourers were killed when a poisonous gas spread inside a coal mine in Harnai, Balochistan on Wednesday.
The gas spread inside the mine, suffocating the four miners to death, while two others got stuck in the mine, said Levies officials.
The deceased miners were busy working inside the coalmine when the poisonous gas spread suddenly and filled the place.
The rescue teams are finding it difficult to recover trapped citizens. The bodies and the injured miner were being moved to the hospital.
Earlier this year in January, ten labourers from the Hazara community were killed after unidentified men opened fire at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh.
Senate polls reference hearing: Vote cannot be secret forever, SC tells ECP
Poisonous gas inside coalmine kills four labourers in Balochistan
PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green
Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement
IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh
Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality
Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House
New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO
Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell
UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones
US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights
Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Read more stories
Comments