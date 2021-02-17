ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
Pakistan

Poisonous gas inside coalmine kills four labourers in Balochistan

  • The gas spread inside the mine, suffocating the four miners to death, while two others got stuck in the mine, said Levies officials.
  • The deceased miners were busy working inside the coalmine when the poisonous gas spread suddenly and filled the place.
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Feb 2021

Four labourers were killed when a poisonous gas spread inside a coal mine in Harnai, Balochistan on Wednesday.

The gas spread inside the mine, suffocating the four miners to death, while two others got stuck in the mine, said Levies officials.

The deceased miners were busy working inside the coalmine when the poisonous gas spread suddenly and filled the place.

The rescue teams are finding it difficult to recover trapped citizens. The bodies and the injured miner were being moved to the hospital.

Earlier this year in January, ten labourers from the Hazara community were killed after unidentified men opened fire at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh.

