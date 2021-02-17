Pakistan
Rental power reference adjourned till March 4
17 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Rental Power projects reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf till March 4.
However, the acquittal pleas of Mirza Shafiq and Subha Sadiq were adjourned till March 3.
AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned hearing on cases without proceeding due to the lawyers' strike.
