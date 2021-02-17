Pak, Thailand agree to enhance cultural cooperation, exchange program

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and kingdom of Thailand have reaffirmed their resolve to enhance the Cultural cooperation and museum exchange programme on the occasion of 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations of two countries.

It was agreed between the Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood and the Minister of Culture of Thailand, Mr Ittiphol Kunplom during an online meeting on Wednesday.

Shafqat Mahmood said that Pakistan gives significant importance to cultural cooperation and exchange programmes with Kingdom of Thailand and soon bilateral agreements would be signed in this regard for the years 2021-2025.

Both sides agreed on enhancing their cultural ties through exhibitions, cultural and arts performances, dance, film, Radio and TV programmes. People to people contacts and cultural troops exchange between two countries also agreed upon.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood said, these joint projects will also provide an opportunity to meet the businessmen and business groups of both sides and hence promote the trade relations and tourism sectors of both countries. To enhance the mutual collaboration between Thai National Museum Bangkok and Taxila museum also came under discussion.

Shafqat Mahmood has highlighted that Pakistani museums have priceless collection of artifacts and Buddha's relics and Thai people visit to Pakistan in this regard is very appreciable.

Both sides also discussed the impact of Covid-19 on cultural and art sector and field of education. They also exchanged the experiences in dealing with this crisis and the relief measures for supporting the art industries.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood extended the invitation of Pakistan's visit to his Thai counterpart which the latter accepted with the remarks, he has heard a lot about Taxila museum and very keen to visit it in-person.