ECP starts process of scrutiny of nomination papers for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started today (Wednesday) the process of scrutiny of nomination papers filed for the Senate elections.

A total of one hundred and seventy candidates have filed their nomination papers with the ECP. These include twenty-nine from Punjab, thirty-nine from Sindh, fifty-one from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, forty-one from Balochistan and ten from the federal capital.

The process of scrutiny of nomination papers will continue till tomorrow (Thursday). The candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on Saturday and the last date for disposing of these appeals is February 23.

The revised list of candidates will be published on February 24. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on February 25.

Polling on the forty-eight seats will be held on March 3 at the parliament house Islamabad and the four provincial assemblies.