Pakistan

PPP's Yousuf Murtaza Baloch wins Karachi PS-88 by-election

Baloch was in the lead with more than 24,000 votes, according to unofficial results. PPP’s Jam Shabbir Ali emerged victorious from provincial assembly seat in Sanghar.
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Feb 2021

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) party candidate Yousuf Murtaza Baloch has secured a landslide victory Karachi's PS-88 Malir by-election for a seat in the Sindh Assembly, according to unofficial results issued by the ECP.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) unofficial results, Baloch was in the lead with more than 24,000 votes, followed by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) Syed Kashif Ali Shah with a little over 6,000 votes. PTI's Jan Sher Junejo trailed behind with close to 5,000 votes.

Baloch is the son of Murtaza Baloch, the former minister for human settlement. The seat fell vacant after the latter died of Covid-19 in June last year.

Meanwhile, PPP’s Jam Shabbir Ali emerged victorious from provincial assembly seat in Sanghar. He got 48,028 votes in PS-43 constituency.

Mushtaq Junejo, candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), came second with 6,925 votes.

A total of seven candidates were contesting the polls.

The Sindh Assembly's constituency, based on Jam Nawaz Ali taluka of Sanghar district, fell vacant after the demise of PPP MPA Jam Madad Ali Khan on November 13 last year.

