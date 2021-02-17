Markets
Hong Kong stocks end with more gains
- Mainland Chinese markets are closed until Thursday.
17 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished sharply higher again Wednesday, reversing an early sell-off, boosted by optimism over US stimulus and slowing virus infections.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.10 percent, or 338.28 points, to 31,084.94.
