KOHC to set up cement manufacturing plant in Punjab

The Kohat Cement Company Limited (KOHC) on Wednesday announced that it would be setting a multi-billion rupees cement manufacturing plant in Punjab.

As per the company statement, “the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on Wednesday, February 17 subject to all regulatory approvals, setting up of 7000-10000 TPT tpd Cement Manufacturing Plant.”

The move by KOHC indicates the rise of construction activities in the country in the near future, as the current government has been keen to push for economic growth by incentivizing the construction sector.

The cement manufacturer, which produces and sells cement also informed that alongside a cement plant it would also install two power plants i.e. 8-10 megawatt Waste Heat Recovery plant and a 25 MW coal-fired power plant in Khushab Punjab.

The estimated cost of the project is PKR 30 billion, KCCL informed that the projects will be financed through a mix of debt and equity. “It is expected that construction and installation of the plant should be completed in 2 to 2.5 years,” stated the company in its filing to the bourse.

In 2002, KOHC entered the export market as well. As of June 2020, the company has a production capacity of 3.5 million metric ton grey clinker and 135,000 metric ton white clinker.