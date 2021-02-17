ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dry weather hits Ivory Coast’s cocoa mid-crop

Reuters 17 Feb 2021

ABIDJAN: Dry weather and heat last week in Ivory Coast’s central cocoa-growing regions threatened to reduce the quantity and quality of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday, while conditions remained good in other regions.

Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, is in its dry season, which runs from mid-November to March, when downpours are scarce.

“The soil is becoming dry. We need a good rain before the end of the month or we will have losses,” said Albert N’Zue, who farms near the centre-western region of Daloa.

Data collected by Reuters showed rainfall in Daloa was 4 millimetres (mm) last week, 3.6 mm below the five-year average.

Rainfall was also below average in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where farmers said leaves had begun to dry on the trees.

A prolonged heat wave could worsen the quality of beans during the first three months of the mid-crop, farmers said.

However, rainfall was above average in the southern regions of Agboville and Divo, in the eastern region of Abengourou and in the western region of Soubre, where farmers said they expected harvesting for the mid-crop to begin in April and pick up by mid-May.

“In three to fourth months we will have lots to harvest,” said Salame Kone, who farms near Soubre.—Reuters

Cocoa Farmers Ivory Coast’s cocoa Daloa

Dry weather hits Ivory Coast’s cocoa mid-crop

Hafeez describes it as ‘a good development’

NRPs maintaining RDAs: Simplified tax regime unveiled

Import of sugar by TCP: Cabinet grants PPRA exemption ‘in national interest’

Millions struggle without power as cold snap grips US

Article 218(3) of Constitution: SC asks CEC to file ‘elaborate’ statement

Taliban call on US to honour withdrawal deal

Remaining 40pc PL target to be met by June-end: officials

ML-1 facing delay in absence of firm loan commitment

Transportation of coastal goods: FBR directs shipping vessels to install online tracking device

TI-P urges Senate chief to withdraw bill on RTI

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.