Feb 17, 2021
Missing persons: Relatives take out rally from NPC to D-Chowk

Abdul Rasheed Azad 17 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The relatives of the Baloch missing persons Tuesday took out a protest rally from the National Press Club to D-Chowk Islamabad, urging the authorities to produce their love ones at the earliest, saying if any of them was involved in outlaw activities the government must produce them in courts.

On their way from the Press Club to D-Chowk, police tried to stop them but the protesters removed all the hurdles and reached their destination.

Speaking on the occasion, various protesters asked the government to treat them as the citizens of the country.

“We belong to an area, majority of the people where, even can’t think to travel to Islamabad due to long distance and financial constraints. We have just traveled to Islamabad to present our case before the federal government as Balochistan is also an important province of Pakistan. We have high expectations with authorities to listen to our grievances and provide justice to us,” Haseeba Qambrani said.

She added that her brother and a cousin were missing since long, and she was seeking their release.

“I neither belong to any political party nor to any social organisation. My only concern is my missing brother and cousin, therefore, I traveled to Islamabad,” she said.

She urged the authorities to take serious notice of the situation and make all out efforts in finding out the missing persons.

She maintained, if any of them is wanted by the law enforcement agencies, they must be produced before the courts, so that the law can take its course.

The families of the Baloch missing persons have also moved their sit-in to D-Chowk.

They have been in Islamabad for a few days now, protesting outside the press club.

The daughter of Deen Muhammad Baloch who is missing since long narrating her ordeal urged Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Army Chief to take notice of their hardships after illegal abduction of her brother.

