Minister inaugurates daycare centre

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz on Tuesday inaugurated a daycare centre at the Punjab Ombudsperson to facilitate working women.

“We have increased the number of daycare centres from 68 to 102 during the two-and-a-half years. In this centre, children from one day to four years old would be provided facilities while the government would bear expenses of children for one year only,” the minister said while speaking on the occasion.

She said that with the help of Punjab Daycare Funds Society, the government spent Rs815,000 to establish this centre which has three types of facilities, including one to accommodate out-of-school children.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021