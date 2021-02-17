ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
Pakistan

Associate Degree Plan to help get rid of cramming: minister

Recorder Report 17 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun said on Tuesday that Associate Degree Programme will provide opportunity to get rid of cramming and it will also improve our creative abilities.

While addressing a press conference Raja Yasir said that Punjab Higher Education Department has introduced new subjects to meet the requirements of international market.

He also said that we are introducing latest Associate Degree Programmes by closing down old and archaic degree programme. Newly introduced programmes in education sector will increase employment opportunities for the youth and Pakistani degrees will also be accepted at international level.

He said that there is 16th years education for graduation across the world. It means, 4-year programme after the intermediate/O-level. Furthermore, there is associate degree programme for better and quick job opportunities. If any student wants to get graduation degree he can avail opportunity to pass 4 more semesters and completed 16 years degree.

