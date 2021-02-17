Agri, livestock sectors: CM seeks transfer of technology from EU

LAHORE: Appreciating the cooperation extended by the European Union for social sector reforms, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday announced to welcome the provision of technology in agriculture and livestock sectors by the EU countries.

The Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara called on CM and discussed matters of mutual interest. Both agreed to constitute a working group for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the government is fully committed to overcoming the menace of child labour and every citizen enjoys equal rights in the country. He said, Pakistan is moving towards the direction envisioned by the founding fathers as a society based on the golden principles of tolerance, brotherhood and harmony is the cherished destination.

The EU ambassador expressed satisfaction that positive headway has been made by Pakistan with regard to GPS plus status and assured cooperation in water waste management and other sectors.

Talking to MNAs Sanaullah Mastikhel, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Livestock Minister Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, provincial assembly members Tahir Randhawa, Sardar Raza Dreshak and other parliamentarians, the CM assured to resolve the problems being faced by the parliamentarians and divulged that a strategy has been devised to resolve constituency related problems in consultation with the parliamentarians.

The chief minister vowed that opponents of open ballet will face defeat in the Senate election as these elements have remained engrossed in ‘opposition for the sake of opposition.’

In a meeting with Khurram Leghari, the CM assured to solve the problems of the constituency and also to soon visit Muzaffargarh. The CM on the occasion stated that we all are united and the party is united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Moreover, the CM paid a surprise visit to Anarkali Tomb and the offices of law, archives and Pakistan Citizen’s Portal in the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday and met with the staff.

He was briefed about the historic documents stored in the building of Anarkali Tomb. The CM directed that more facilities be provided to the researchers and reviewed the processing of applications filed through PCP. He also met with employees and assured them of resolving their problems.

