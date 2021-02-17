KMC’s tree plantation campaign begins today

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said 100,000 saplings would be planted in a campaign going to begin today.

“The city roads, greenbelts and arteries would become green,” the administrator passed these remarks while reviewing measures for the campaign’s inauguration ceremony at Bagh-e-Jinnah (Polo ground) here.

The administrator said chief guest Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and others would plant more than 500 saplings to inaugurate the campaign. He said different welfare and social organizations and members of civil society tendered their cooperation with the KMC for plantation campaign.

