Markets
Bullion Rates
17 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Tuesday (February 16, 2021).
==================================
In rupees per 10 gram In Rupees
==================================
KARACHI
----------------------------------
Gold Tezabi 24 CT 95336.00
Silver Tezabi 1183.12
----------------------------------
HYDERABAD
----------------------------------
Gold 24 CT 95295.00
Gold 22 CT 87355.00
Silver 1165.00
==================================
