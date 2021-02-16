ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
Opponents of open ballot to face defeat in Senate elections: CM Buzdar

  • The CM emphasised that two and a half years of the incumbent government was evident to the policy of transparency, honesty and trustworthiness.
APP 16 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that opponents of open ballet would face defeat in the Senate election as these elements had remained engrossed in opposition for the sake of opposition.

Talking to a delegation of the parliamentarians here, he said the people had no interest in politics of chaos as they needed development and solution of their problems.

He maintained the PDM had become a thing of the past along with its politics of resignations and threats of 'do or die.' The opposition will be surprised in the Senate election as its duality had been fully exposed, the CM continued.

The CM emphasised that two and a half years of the incumbent government was evident to the policy of transparency, honesty and trustworthiness.

People were siding with the PTI as it was working for national development and resources were diverted to fulfill the needs of the common man, he said.

The PTI-led government had also introduced fundamental reforms to bring necessary changes as human resource development was a priority agenda, he added.

Those who met included National Assembly Members Sanaullah Mastikhel, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Livestock Minister Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, provincial assembly members Tahir Randhawa, Sardar Raza Dreshak and other parliamentarians.

They discussed upcoming Senate election and their constituency related problems.

The CM assured to resolve the problems being faced by the parliamentarians and divulged that a strategy had been devised to resolve constituency related problems in consultation with the parliamentarians.

Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present.

