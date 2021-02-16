Pakistan
CM visits Civil Secretariat, various offices
- The CM directed that more facilities be provided to the researchers and also reviewed the processing of applications filed through PCP.
16 Feb 2021
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Anarkali Tomb and the offices of Law, Archives and Pakistan Citizen's Portal in the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday and met with the staff.
He was briefed about the historic documents stored in the building of Anarkali Tomb.
The CM directed that more facilities be provided to the researchers and also reviewed the processing of applications filed through PCP.
He also met with employees and assured them of resolving their problems. Different employees took selfies with him.
Syed Abbas Ali Shah MPA, ACS and secretary Archives were also present.
