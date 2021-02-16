ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX jumps to record high on energy boost, US stimulus hopes

  • The energy sector climbed 2.3% as US crude prices rose 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.3%.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.97 points, or 0.49%, at 18,551.18.
Reuters Updated 16 Feb 2021

Canada's main stock index scaled an all-time high on Tuesday as energy stocks rallied on higher oil prices, while hopes of fresh US economic stimulus also aided sentiment.

The energy sector climbed 2.3% as US crude prices rose 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.3%.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.97 points, or 0.49%, at 18,551.18.

Canadian home sales rose 2.0% in January from December, setting a new record amid strong demand in markets across the country, the Canadian Real Estate Association said.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3% as gold futures fell 1.9% to $1,787.8 an ounce.

The financials sector gained 0.4%. The industrials sector rose 0.2%.

On the TSX, 137 issues were higher, while 75 issues declined for a 1.83-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 25.75 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aphria Inc , which jumped 10.9%, and Cronos Group Inc, which rose 6.8%.

New Gold fell 3.1%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Oceanagold Corp, down 2.9%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial, up 0.4%; Enbridge Inc, up 0.5%, and Nevada Copper Corp, which was flat.

The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 206 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, with total volume of 69.61 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's

TSX jumps to record high on energy boost, US stimulus hopes

Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes

IHC orders razing of 'illegally constructed' lawyers chambers on sports ground

South Africa asks India's Serum Institute to take back one million COVID vaccine doses due to limited effectiveness

Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters