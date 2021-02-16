ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
Sindh LG Minister directs for ensuring smooth water supply to Karachi

  • "It is impossible to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the city unless decisive action is taken against water theft," he added.
APP 16 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah here on Tuesday chaired an important meeting regarding water supply in the city and was briefed by Sindh Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Ahmad Shah.

Najam Shah while briefing the minister said that work was underway on several projects under Public Private Partnership to ensure smooth and uninterrupted water supply to cater the needs of the city, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir said that Karachi had the distinction of being the economic lifeblood of the entire country, therefore uninterrupted water supply in all industrial, commercial and residential areas of the city was essential.

"It is impossible to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the city unless decisive action is taken against water theft," he added.

The minister directed the officials concerned to launch crackdown against illegal water hydrants in all areas and action should be taken without any fear or favor.

Special Secretary Najeeb Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood Sheikh from Public Private Partnership, Asadullah Khan, MD Water Board, Zubair Channa, MD Solid Waste also briefed the minister.

The minister directed that all ongoing projects in collaboration with international organizations should be completed transparently within the stipulated time.

