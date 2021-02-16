ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Prime Minister desires transparent Senate elections: Shibli

  • He said PTI, had a clear stance that politics of money should end and capability and merit should be promoted.
APP 16 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressed that the Senate elections should be held in a transparent and fair manner.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, had a clear stance that politics of money should end and capability and merit should be promoted.

In a statement, he said issues related to Senate elections were discussed during a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said members who were trustees of the vote of the electorate in provinces should not cast their vote in a flawed and wrong manner. The governments in the past did promote the culture of money in politics, he added.

He said the final list of candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for the Senate elections would be completed today.

The minister said during a public meeting Maryam Nawaz affirmed that the future of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) was dark and now she expressed her desire to go abroad.

He remarked that he could not understand as to why Sharif family was afflicted with diseases which could not be treated in Pakistan. Maryam Nawaz was giving message to specific circles to clear way for her travel abroad, he added.

Shibli said the government will not allow Maryam Nawaz to go abroad added Nawaz Sharif also went abroad for his medical treatment but he started his politics moves.

The minister said instead of issuing a passport, Nawaz Sharif would be given travel documents so he could return to the country.

Passport could not be given to a person who was wanted by law, he said, adding that the government could not facilitate Nawaz Sharif so that he should go away somewhere else.

Shibli Faraz Imran Khan

Prime Minister desires transparent Senate elections: Shibli

IHC orders razing of 'illegally constructed' lawyers chambers on sports ground

South Africa asks India's Serum Institute to take back one million COVID vaccine doses due to limited effectiveness

Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters