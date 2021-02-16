ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
Cars production increases 4.87pc during July-January 2020-21

  • As many as 75,867 cars were manufacture against the production of 72,337 units, showing growth of 4.87 percent.
APP 16 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The production of cars in the country has witnessed an increase of 4.87 percent during the last seven months of current financial year 2020-21 as compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the July-January (2020-21), as many as 75,867 cars were manufacture against the production of 72,337 units, showing growth of 4.87 percent, according to Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The production of Honda cars went up by 66.10 percent from 8,232 units to 13,674 units during the months under review whereas the production of Suzuki Swift also rose by 21.86 percent from 997 units to 1,215 units.

However, the production of Toyota Corolla decline from 15,256 units to 9,950 units, showing decreased of 34.77 percent, it added.

The production of Suzuki Cultus increased from 8,115 units to 8,594 units, witnessing an increase of 5.90 percent while the production of Suzuki WagonR witnessed a sharp decline of 18.97 percent from 6,889 units to 5,582 units during July-January.

Meanwhile, the production of Suzuki Bolan surge by 18.89 percent from 3,963 units to 4,712 units whereas the production of Suzuki Alto decreased from 28,885 units to 16,381 units, witnessing decrease of 43.28 percent, the data added.

