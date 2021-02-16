Pakistan
Opponents of open ballot in Senate elections want status-quo: Shibli
- Shibli said the opponents of open ballot in Senate elections want continuation of corrupt system.
16 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the opponents of open ballot in Senate elections want continuation of corrupt system against whom Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared a war.
In a tweet on Tuesday, he said we are standing at an important point of parliamentary history where a decision has to be taken whether the public representatives come to the parliament on the basis of merit and capability or selling and purchase of votes.
Comments