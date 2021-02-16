India beat England by 317 runs to level Test series at 1-1

CHENNAI: India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test inside four days to level the series at 1-1 on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed a five-wicket haul on his Test debut as England were all out for 164 while chasing 482 in Chennai.

Ravichandran Ashwin took eight wickets in the match and hit 106 with the bat as India bounced back from their opening loss in the four-match series.

The third Test -- a day-night match -- begins February 24 in Ahmedabad.