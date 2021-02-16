ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Japan stocks continue to surge on vaccine-fuelled recovery hopes

  • The Nikkei 225 Index rose 1.18% to 30,439.54 by 01:44 GMT as financials and real estate shares surged. At one point the Nikkei rose to 30,487.65, the highest since August 1990.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Japanese stocks, which hit a 30-year high in the previous session, extended their rally on Tuesday as progress in the distribution of coronavirus vaccines boosted expectations that the global economy is poised for a strong recovery.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 1.18% to 30,439.54 by 01:44 GMT as financials and real estate shares surged. At one point the Nikkei rose to 30,487.65, the highest since August 1990.

The broader Topix rose 0.64% to 1,966,45 and at one point hit its highest since June 1991.

Japanese stocks have followed global equity markets higher in a dizzying bull run as money flows to riskier assets in anticipation of a rapid improvement in economic growth and corporate profits, but some analysts worry that recent gains are unsustainable.

"There are fundamental reasons supporting stocks, but people have been worried about the speed of the rally since the Nikkei reached 29,000," said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management.

"However, it just does not seem to show signs of stopping."

Recent corporate earnings have been favourable, and Japan is expected to start coronavirus vaccinations this week.

In addition, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the recent stock rally reflected the global outlook, brushing aside views its monetary policy was fuelling a bubble.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc up 4.04%, followed by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, which gained 4.64%.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Toyota Motor Corp, down 1.15%, followed by Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd , which lost 0.74%.

There were 137 advancers on the Nikkei index against 87 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.53 billion, compared to the average of 1.27 billion in the past 30 days.

