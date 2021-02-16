ANL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.44%)
Kazakhstan exports 5.5mn tonnes of oil in Jan

  • The Central Asian nation, which is a member of the global oil output reduction pact.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

ALMATY: Kazakhstan produced 7.01 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate in January and exported 5.5 million tonnes, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Tuesday.

The Central Asian nation, which is a member of the global oil output reduction pact, expects to produce 83.4 million tonnes of oil this year, down from an earlier estimate of 86 million tonnes, Nogayev told a government meeting.

Kazakhstan central asian nation Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev

