Business & Finance
Kazakhstan exports 5.5mn tonnes of oil in Jan
- The Central Asian nation, which is a member of the global oil output reduction pact.
16 Feb 2021
ALMATY: Kazakhstan produced 7.01 million tonnes of oil and gas condensate in January and exported 5.5 million tonnes, Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said on Tuesday.
The Central Asian nation, which is a member of the global oil output reduction pact, expects to produce 83.4 million tonnes of oil this year, down from an earlier estimate of 86 million tonnes, Nogayev told a government meeting.
